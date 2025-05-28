Students across varsities take the pledge, 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

New Delhi, May 28 Various universities across the country organised a pledge-taking event on Wednesday, where students vowed their unequivocal support to the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ initiative and pledged their contribution in the ‘Viksit Bharat’ mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken about the nation’s resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', while underscoring the importance of contribution of the country's youth in achieving this dream.

The youth-pledge event titled 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti – One Youth, One Nation, One Resolve' was organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), across five regions of the country, bringing together students for shared patriotic commitment, civic unity and national pride.

All participants welcomed the AIU’s initiative, aimed at shaping the nation’s youth as the conscience-keepers of Bharat.

Many students and faculty members, who took part in the one-of-its kind event spoke to IANS, sharing their excitement as well as optimism about the initiative and also said this will prepare them for undertaking big tasks to contribute in nation-building.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, Professor Nilofer Khan said, "Being one of the premier institutions for higher education, we made our students aware of their duties towards the nation. We also taught them how to preserve the environment, which was an important part of the pledge."

Prof. Naseer Iqbal, University of Kashmir said, “Hundreds of students participated and took pledge. They were given lessons on the importance of discipline, honesty and integrity while dedicating themselves to the national cause.”

“Also, the students were briefed about 'Operation Sindoor', which is being admired and appreciated by the world. They should take pride in it and make bigger efforts for greater glory,” he added.

One B.P.Ed student at Physical College, J&K’s Ganderbal said that such events should be organised across India and the youth should be encouraged and enthused to participate in such activities.

In Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard University, Vice Chancellor Professor M. Afshar Alam said, "We firmly believe in PM Modi’s vision and stewardship. Being one of the country’s prestigious universities, we are moving steadfastly and contributing to nation-building.”

Professor Himani Sood, Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University said, "'Operation Sindoor' was very special to me as a woman because it was fought for every sister, every mother and every daughter of India. It is a moment of great pride for me that the entire nation is standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces in the fight against terrorism and sinister attempts to divide Bharat."

Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of Association of Indian Universities said, "AIU is the world’s largest association, with nearly 1,100 universities as its members. In our country, about 4.5 crore students are enrolled in universities and colleges, and we represent all of them. We have pledged that the nation comes first and will always come first."

With thousands of the students joining the 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti' campaign, it truly symbolised unity in diversity and delivered a message of inclusivity as well as youth empowerment, echoing the call for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

