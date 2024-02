Students clash with police, burn vehicle in TN's Kallakurichi

Chennai, July 17 Striking students of Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu set a police vehicle on fire during clashes after the police fired in air.

The students owing allegiance to the Left parties and some connected with the Dravidian movements were striking after a plus two student of a government school here committed suicide a couple of days ago. In the suicide note, the student had alleged abuse by two teachers.

Inspector General of Police, Pandyan told the mediapersons that the two teachers, who were allegedly named in the suicide note, were questioned but they were not arrested.

The striking students wanted the police to immediately arrest the teachers. Police sources told that the students attacked the police contingent with stones and bottles, and to disperse the crowd, the police resorted to firing in the air. This agitated the students and they burnt a police vehicle.

The Inspector General of Police, Pandyan has also reached the spot and a heavy police posse is deployed in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor