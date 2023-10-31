Student’s father booked for assaulting security guard in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 31 The principal and deputy director of Lucknow Public College in Jankipuram, Meena Tangri, has got an FIR lodged against the father of a Class 11 student who allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted the school security guard.

The incident unfolded when the security guard denied entry to the child due to his late arrival and faced assault. Principal Tangri also accused the child’s father of issuing threats.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on October 26.

Abhishek Pathak, whose child is in Class 11, arrived at the school to drop off his son. Since the child was late, the school gate was already closed for the morning assembly. It is alleged that Pathak initially directed verbal abuse at the security guard and later physically assaulted him by slapping him for not opening the gate.

After the morning assembly, the matter was reported to Principal Tangri. Several teachers and students were witnesses to the incident.

Tangri subsequently called the child’s father, Pathak, who not only misbehaved but also issued threats against the school.

Principal Tangri mentioned that the child’s father failed to offer any apology for his conduct and continued to threaten action against the school.

She emphasised that the school strictly adheres to a zero-tolerance policy against any form of misconduct. As part of this policy, the school gate remains closed during the assembly, and latecomers are only allowed entry after the assembly concludes. However, Pathak allegedly insisted on having the gate opened for his child, which was denied by the security guard.

Countering allegations, Pathak has claimed that he retaliated only after the security guard allegedly pushed his son, causing the child to fall. He further stated that Principal Tangri threatened him, an incident he asserts led to his child experiencing depression.

