Students not to be blamed for CUSAT stampede which left 4 dead: Kerala HC

Kochi, Dec 5 The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said the students, who organised tech fest 'DHISHNA' at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on November 25, should not be blamed for the stampede that occurred during the event, which resulted in the death of 4 students and left 64 others injured.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation remarks while hearing a petition filed by the Congress student organisation KSU, demanding a judicial probe into the episode.

"I don’t want any blame game on any students, it will leave a big impact on them. The families are robbed of their existence. No students should be scarred. No students who organised the event should be blamed. The minds of the young children should not be subjected to a blame game. The young people have to live...Unfortunately, we react after the incident. Accidents don’t happen on purpose. Fingers point to some system failure. I want to know what enquiries are going on," he asked orally.

The court then directed the Additional Advocate General and the government pleader to get instructions on the nature of inquiries that have already been initiated by the state government.

The plea was filed by KSU President Alosyious Xavier, who alleged that the incident took place due to the in action of university authorities including the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and CUSAT Principal.

The stampede occurred at the amphitheatre and the petition noted out the single entry and exit point at the venue was one reason and authorities neglected their duty of ensuring safety protocols.

Another aspect in the petition alleged that though the police lodged an FIR, the investigation is biased due to the political influences of the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front coalition, as their nominees are the office bearers of both Syndicate and Senate of the University.

The petition will now be considered on December 14, when the court will go through the status of the ongoing probe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor