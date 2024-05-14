Students of Adarsha Vidyalayas excelled in Class 10 Board exam: Assam Education Minister

Guwahati, May 14 The students of Adarsha Vidyalayas (model schools) in Assam have excelled in the recently announced class 10 Board exam results, said Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday.

Students from 14 Adarsha Vidyalayas appeared in the class 10 Board examination this time.

Pegu said that a total of 253 students from these schools appeared, out of which 244 students successfully passed the examination. The pass percentage stood at 96.44 per cent.

According to him, a 100 per cent pass percentage was recorded in nine such schools.

Shristi Shreyam, a student of Adarsha Vidyalaya in the Nalbari district scored overall 98.2 per cent marks and full marks in Assamese, Mathematics and Social science subjects.

Pegu took to his social media account and wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to the students and faculty of Adarsha Vidyalayas in Assam on their outstanding 10th Board results, 2024. With a 96.44 per cent passing rate and 100 per cent pass percentage in 9 Vidyalayas, your hard work and dedication have truly paid off."

"Special applause to Shristi Shreyam for scoring the highest at 98.2 per cent. My best wishes to all for future endeavours," he added.

