Students on warpath: Panjab University senate poll dates announced

Chandigarh, Nov 27 Accepting the key demand of protesting students of Panjab University here, the Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is the university’s Chancellor, has approved the senate election schedule slated next year.

The elections for various constituencies of the Senate, the university’s primary decision-making body, will be held between September 9 and October 4, 2026.

The decision to hold elections was made on November 9 and communicated to Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig on Thursday.

The approved schedule includes elections to various constituencies, with the poll notification to be issued in January 2026.

Students said their protest would continue till all their major demands are accepted. These include the withdrawal of criminal cases against agitators who clashed with police.

The Senate has 91 members, and elections are held for 49 seats. The term of the previous senate ended in October of 2024. The Centre then tried to do away with the poll process, though that move has since been taken back.

As per the election schedule, for the constituency ‘Principals of Technical and Professional colleges and staff of such colleges from amongst themselves’, the date of election is September 7 and the results on September 9.

For professors in teaching departments, the election is on September 14, and the result is on September 16. For associate and assistant professors in teaching departments of the university, the election is on September 14, and the result is on September 16.

The heads of affiliated arts colleges; assistant, associate and full professors of affiliated arts colleges; and registered graduates, the election is on September 20, with the result on September 22, while faculties in the university, the election and results will be on October 4.

The Centre, in a notification of October 28, had reduced the number of Senators and abolished polls for the Graduates constituency. This constituency chooses 15 members from among the alumni, and the polls are held in Punjab, Chandigarh and in neighbouring states.

