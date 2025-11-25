Students' participation in SIR voluntary, will not disrupt their studies: Kerala CEO

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 After Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty expressed concern over reports that school students were being engaged in election-related duties, state Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar on Tuesday clarified that the participation of students in SIR activities is purely voluntary and will not affect their academic schedule.

In an official statement, he said students in schools and colleges participate in Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs), which aim to educate them about the democratic process through interactive activities, discussions and practical exposure.

"These clubs help youngsters understand their electoral rights and introduce them to voter registration, voting mechanisms, and the importance of electoral participation," said Kelkar.

He stressed that the programs are designed to blend learning with engagement, using activities and games that foster critical thinking, curiosity, and democratic awareness.

"Through ELCs, the Election Commission seeks to strengthen a culture of electoral participation among young and future voters," he said.

Addressing concerns over reports from the Ellathur region that students were being deployed for Special Intensive Revision work, Dr Kelkar said he had personally spoken to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

The ERO had only intended to seek voluntary support from students who have the time and willingness, with the consent of teachers and without disrupting academic activities.

"Any contrary reports were due to misunderstanding," he clarified.

The school in question also has an active ELC.

He further said District Electoral Officers have been seeking voluntary support mainly from trained NSS volunteers, civil service aspirants, and students enrolled in ELCs to assist Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in form distribution and digitisation tasks.

"This participation is completely optional and strictly supervised to ensure it does not interfere with their studies," he added.

More than 1,700 ELCs are active in schools and colleges across Kerala.

The CEO lauded the contributions of ELC volunteers in Agali, Attappadi, and Kozhikode.

The state also honours the best-performing ELCs with cash awards on National Voters' Day.

Dr Kelkar reaffirmed that the electoral process should be seen as an opportunity to learn about democracy, not as an obligation.

