Students sensitised on mechanised forces of Army

Chandigarh, April 26 An educational-cum-motivational tour for students of the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies of Post Graduate Government College in Sector 11 in Chandigarh was organised by 'Flaming Arrow Brigade' under the aegis of the 'Vajra Corps' on Wednesday.

Seventy students and four faculty members visited New Amritsar military station for an enriching experience. The students were exposed to the rich history, evolution and functioning of mechanised forces of the Indian Army, an official statement said.

Brig P. Sunil Kumar, Commander 'Flaming Arrow Brigade', while addressing the students shared his experience and motivated them to strive hard to achieve their dreams. The young officers from the brigade also interacted with students and provided them with a deep insight into the ethos, tradition and glorious past of the Indian Army.

The students were given an informative insight on the equipment held with the mechanised forces of the Army during the visit. The students and faculty members exchanged their views on various issues during the interactive session.

For many of the students, it was the first time that they had visited a military station. This visit gave students a broad horizon of the Indian Army's commitment towards safeguarding the nation.



