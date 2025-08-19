Study explores why South Asians face early, more aggressive risk of diabetes

New Delhi, Aug 19 Abdominal obesity coupled with greater sedentary behaviour is a driving factor for an early and more aggressive risk of diabetes among South Asians, including Indians, revealed a study on Tuesday.

The study, published in the BMJ, explored the characteristics of type 2 diabetes in South Asians who tend to develop the condition at a younger average age and lower body mass index than the white population.

“South Asians face type 2 diabetes earlier and more aggressively than most other populations. Our review shows that diabetes often begins at lower body weight, progresses rapidly, and leads to more complications (kidney disease, heart attacks),” endocrinologist Dr. Anoop Misra, Director of Diabetes Foundation (India), who led the study, told IANS.

The study, in collaboration with researchers from the US, UK, and Sri Lanka, showed that the prevalence of diabetes is high and varies across the region, with recent increases in youth onset.

Environmental influences are driving greater sedentary behaviour, and dietary shifts towards processed foods are leading to higher body weights.

This is concerning because South Asians show greater abdominal obesity, ectopic fat accumulation (particularly hepatic fat), and lower skeletal muscle mass than white people of a similar age and body mass index.

“These features, coupled with rapid beta cell dysfunction, contribute to earlier onset and accelerated glycemia progression (greater aggregated hyperglycemia than white people), contributing to more retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease,” revealed the study, based on analysis of randomised controlled trials, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses.

Further, the findings showed that South Asians show higher postprandial glucose levels and faster progression from prediabetes to diabetes. Lifestyle factors such as high intake of refined carbohydrates and low physical activity further increased risk.

“Prevention through healthy diet, physical activity, and weight control is critical, and instituted early," Misra, the former Professor at the Department of Medicine, AIIMS, told IANS.

He also noted that “access to affordable care remains a huge barrier”, leading to delayed diagnosis, often owing to limited awareness and healthcare access, especially in underserved populations.

As a result, complications such as cardiovascular disease and nephropathy are more frequent and severe.

The researchers called for efforts prioritising affordable and innovative solutions, strengthening healthcare systems, and implementing population-wide preventive measures in the region.

