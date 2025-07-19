Stung by student deaths, IIT-Kharagpur plans holistic strategy for campus well-being

Kolkata, July 19 In response to a series of tragic student deaths on campus, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is developing a comprehensive plan aimed at preventing such incidents in the future.

Located in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, the prestigious institute has witnessed four unnatural deaths in just seven months. The latest case involves Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student, whose body was discovered under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room on Friday.

In a statement, Director Dr Suman Chakraborty announced that the institute is working on a holistic intervention programme. This initiative will integrate advanced technology, specialized mental health support, and highly personalized student engagement to ensure the overall well-being of the student community.

“Our mission is to ensure that such incidents never happen again. We are committed to providing proactive, compassionate, and sustained support to every student on campus,” Dr Chakraborty said.

Following the discovery of Ritam Mondal’s body, police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the final conclusion will depend on the post-mortem report,” said a police official.

According to IIT-Kharagpur’s statement, Mondal had recently returned to campus after the summer break and resumed his classes.

“There were no recorded indicators of mental health concerns in the records of the SARTH Counselling Centre. Additionally, the departmental faculty advisor reported no apparent academic or personal issues,” the institute noted.

This marks the fourth unnatural death on campus since January.

On January 12, Shaon Malik, a third-year electrical engineering student, died by suicide.

On April 20, Aniket Walker, a final-year Ocean Engineering student from Maharashtra, was found hanging in JC Bose Hall.

On May 4, Mohammad Asif Qamar, a third-year B. Tech student from Bihar, was found dead in his room at Madan Mohan Malviya Hall.

