Sub-zero night temperatures in Kashmir as cold wave continues

Srinagar, Dec 10 Night temperatures remained several notches below the freezing point in the Valley on Sunday as cold wave continued to sweep across the hinterland from snowclad mountains.

The minimum temperature was minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Sunday while it was minus 4.2 in Gulmarg and minus 5.5 in Pahalgam.

In Ladakh region, Leh had minus 14.1, Kargil minus 10 and Drass minus 11.4 as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Jammu had 7.1, Katra 7.5, Batote 2.5 while both Bhaderwah and Banihal had 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast relief from freezing night temperatures as light rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K for two days beginning Tuesday.

