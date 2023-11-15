Subrata Roy: The man who left behind a legacy beyond business

New Delhi, Nov 15 Sahara Group Chairman, Subrata Roy, who passed away at the age of 75 after battling an extended illness has left an indelible mark on the business world and beyond, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations.

The founder of Sahara India, Subrata Roy, fondly known as "Saharasri", breathed his last on November 14 at around 10.30 p.m. at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute. The Sahara India Pariwar, in a heartfelt statement, announced his demise, citing cardiorespiratory arrest resulting from complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

A visionary and inspirational leader, Roy's impact on the Sahara India Pariwar was immeasurable. The statement expressed: "Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to work alongside him."

Roy, a prominent figure in the business world, earned recognition as one of India's most influential businessmen in 2012. His entrepreneurial journey led to the creation of a vast business empire spanning retail, real estate, and financial services.

However, his legacy faced challenges as legal disputes emerged with SEBI in 2011, centered around the refund of funds raised through Optionally Fully Convertible Bonds.

Saharasri's influence extended beyond business, reaching into the realms of politics and Bollywood. His philanthropic endeavors, commitment to journalism in Urdu, Hindi, and English, and unwavering support for sports.

Roy's demise has been described as "unbelievable, shocking, and shattering".

His life journey is nothing short of a remarkable saga of success and resilience. His entrepreneurial spirit catapulted the Sahara Group into a multi-billion dollar enterprise, standing as one of the largest employers in India.

Under Roy's leadership, Sahara ventured globally, acquiring iconic properties such as New York's Plaza Hotel and London's Grosvenor House.

His foray into sports sponsorship, particularly with the Indian cricket and hockey teams, showcased not only a commitment to sports but also a passion for contributing to India's global image.

His larger-than-life personality resonated not only in business circles but also in the corridors of power and fame, fostering friendships with influential figures in politics and Bollywood

Beyond the boardroom, his philanthropic endeavors left an enduring impact on society. His commitment to uplifting communities and championing social causes underscored his role as a responsible corporate leader.

Roy would also be remembered for providing opportunities to athletes, and promoting cultural and educational initiatives.

The Sahara India Pariwar, in the statement, said that "in the face of this profound loss,remains steadfast in its commitment to carry forward Saharasri's legacy".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor