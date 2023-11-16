Subrata Roy's mortal remains consigned to flames, grandson lights the pyre

Lucknow, Nov 16 Subrata Roy Saharashri’s mortal remains were consigned to flames on Thursday evening at Baikunth Dham – the cremation ground that, ironically, he had renovated.

The last rites were performed by Roy’s grandson Himanc Roy since his sons -- Sushanto and Seemanto -- are based abroad and could not come back to India in time for the cremation.

The cremation procession started in the afternoon from Sahara Shaher and thousands of friends, well-wishers and employees were present. The ceremony was performed as per Sanatan rituals.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former MP Raj Babbar, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari were among those who attended the cremation of Roy, popularly known as Saharashri.

Saharashri had passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night after a prolonged illness. He was 75.

Earlier, in the day, the mortal remains of Saharashri were kept in Sahara Shaher and thousands lined up to pay their tributes to the departed soul.

