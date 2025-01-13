Successful trial of anti-tank guided missile ‘Nag Mk 2’ conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran

New Delhi, Jan 13 The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday succesffuly conducted the field evaluation trials of the indigenously developed Missile 'Nag Mk 2'.

According to the ministry of Defence, this is a third-generation 'Anti-Tank Fire-and-Forget Guided Missile.'

The trials were successfully conducted at the Pokhran Field Range.

During the trials, the missile demonstrated its precision by accurately destroying targets at both maximum and minimum ranges, thereby validating its firing capabilities.

The defence experts said that the 'Nag Missile Carrier' (version 2) was also evaluated during the tests. With these successful trials, the complete weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian army.

“The trials of the Guided Missile, were successfully conducted recently at Pokhran Field Range in the presence of senior officers of the Indian Army,” the MoD said in statement on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and industry for the successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2.

Secretary, Department of Defence R and D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders for making the missile ready for induction into the Indian Army.

