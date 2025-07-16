Successful trial of indigenous ‘Akash Prime’ air defence system conducted in Ladakh

New Delhi, July 16 India achieved a significant milestone in strengthening its air defence capabilities with the successful trial of the indigenous ‘Akash Prime’ air defence system on Wednesday.

The Indian Army conducted the test at an altitude of around 15,000 feet in the Ladakh sector. The Akash Prime system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was tested in the presence of senior officials from the Army’s Air Defence wing and DRDO. This marks a major advancement in India’s mission to enhance its self-reliant defence infrastructure.

During the trial, surface-to-air missiles from the system registered direct hits on two high-speed aerial targets, demonstrating exceptional accuracy. The test was conducted in the rarefied atmosphere and extreme conditions of high-altitude terrain, where even basic operations can be challenging.

Defence officials stated that the Akash Prime system will be integrated into the Indian Army’s third and fourth Akash Regiments, enhancing the country’s overall air defence shield.

Notably, India’s Akash air defence system played a critical role during Operation Sindoor, where it successfully countered aerial attacks involving Chinese fighter jets and Turkish drones deployed by Pakistani forces.

Defence analysts believe that this successful trial not only showcases India’s indigenous defence capabilities but also significantly strengthens the nation’s aerial security preparedness.

India is strengthening self-reliance in UAV and C-UAS Domains related defence technologies. To reduce the import dependence for critical components, the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday organised a Workshop and Exhibition. It was a big step for the Indigenisation of Critical Components Currently Being Imported in UAV and C-UAS Domains.

The exhibition was at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. Spearheaded by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) in collaboration with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the event aimed to reduce India’s reliance on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for vital components used in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS).

This initiative followed the recent Operation Sindoor, part of the escalating India-Pakistan tensions, where UAVs and C-UAS systems proved instrumental. These platforms were pivotal in providing real-time situational awareness, facilitating precision strikes, and safeguarding human lives, showcasing the strength and readiness of India’s homegrown defence technologies in live operations.

