“Such Hatred Has No Place in Our Nation”: Rahul Gandhi Condemns Attack on CJI BR Gavai

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha on Monday condemned the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, calling it an assault on the dignity of the judiciary and the spirit of the Constitution. “The attack on the Chief Justice of India is an assault on the dignity of our judiciary and the spirit of our Constitution. Such hatred has no place in our nation and must be condemned,” Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Such hatred has no place in our nation and must be condemned. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2025

Earlier, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the act was not just an attack on the Chief Justice but also on the Constitution itself. In a statement, she said no words were enough to condemn the incident and praised the CJI for remaining calm and gracious despite the provocation. She urged the nation to stand united with a sense of outrage and solidarity.

The incident occurred in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court on Monday morning when advocate Rakesh Kishore allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai while shouting religious slogans. Security personnel intervened immediately and restrained him. The Chief Justice remained composed and reportedly told the courtroom, “These things do not affect me.”

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore with immediate effect since his conduct was inconsistent with its Rules on Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette and the dignity of the court. The BCI asked the Delhi Bar Council to ensure immediate compliance with its interim order by updating its status on its rolls and notifying all courts and tribunals within its jurisdiction.