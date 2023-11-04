Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Virat Kohli with sand sculpture

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on the occasion of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli' birthday at Puri sea beach in Odisha on Saturday.

The batting maestro is will celebrate his 35th birthday on Sunday.

Sudarsan created a 7ft high sand sculpture of Virat Kohli inside the replica of Eden Garden. He has also created 35 sand bats and installed some balls. Pattnaik used about 5 tons of sand in it. Students of his sand art Institute joined hands with him to complete this sculpture.

“I wish Virat kohli on his birthday through my sculpture and best of luck to the entire cricket team for the World cup,” said Sudarsan.

Padma awardee sand artist has participated in more than 65 International sand art competitions and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country.

He always tries to spread awareness through his sand art. He created awareness sculptures like Save Tiger, Save Environment, Stop Terrorism, Stop Global Warming, COVID 19 etc.

