Sudden Heart Attack Claims Life Of 48-Year Old Section Officer During Secretariat Meeting In Lucknow

In a deeply shocking incident, a senior government officer posted at the Uttar Pradesh Secretariat collapsed and died of a heart attack in the middle of an official meeting on Wednesday. Pankaj Kumar, a 48-year-old Section Officer in the Institutional Finance Department (Finance Department-35), was attending a high-level meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (APC) Deepak Kumar when he suddenly fell ill. Witnesses report that Kumar began coughing severely, started sweating profusely, and appeared visibly unwell before losing consciousness during the session. Officials present in the room immediately rushed him to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital in Hazratganj.

Also Read: Bhopal Tragedy: Man Dies of Heart Attack Fearing Child Was Stuck in Lift During Power Outage

Despite emergency medical treatment, Kumar was declared dead shortly after arrival. Preliminary reports indicate the cause of death as a sudden cardiac arrest.Kumar, a 2013-batch officer, was known for his dedication and professional conduct. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the bureaucratic community. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to Kumar’s family.

In another tragic incident from Bhopal, an 8-year-old boy got stuck in an elevator during a power outage. When the boy's father found out, he rushed towards the generator room. Unfortunately, he experienced severe chest pain and collapsed on the spot, eventually succumbing to a heart attack. The incident has left the local community in deep shock. The recent incidents once again draws attention to the growing concern over rising heart attack cases among working professionals in India, especially those in high-stress administrative roles. The need for timely health checkups, stress management, and cardiac awareness is being echoed strongly in government circles following the tragedy. Authorities are expected to initiate a wellness review and possibly recommend preventive healthcare initiatives for state employees in the wake of this incident.



