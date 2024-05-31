Sudden Heart Attack Death Caught on Camera: Retired Soldier Collapses On Stage While Singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' in Indore; Video Goes Viral

The retired soldier, identified as Balwinder Singh Chhabra, had suffered a heart attack and died on the spot at a yoga event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday, May 31. The soldier collapsed in front of children on a stage with a tricolour in hand while singing a patriotic song.

Students assumed that the fall of him is a part of the act and they continued to clap for over a minute before one of the organisers realised.

Soldier Collapses On Stage Due to Heart Attack

Shocking Video: Retired soldier Balwinder Singh Chhabra died of a heart attack while singing a patriotic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' in Indore.#Indore#HeartAttack#Balbinder#BalwinderSinghChhabrapic.twitter.com/96PJ1AdzGI — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 31, 2024

Act has been recorded in a camera, and the video is now shared multiple times on the social media website. In the four-minute clip viral clip, Chhabra danced to the song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and waved the Tricolour while yoga students and others were seen clapping. After the video moves forward, it is noticed that the soldier is seen swaying on the stage and then collapsing, still holding on to the Tricolour. One of the organisers picks up the flag and continues to wave it as the soldier lies on the stage and the audience continues clapping, waiting for him to get up.

Chhabra dancing to the song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' at a free yoga camp organised by a group called the Aastha Yoga Kranti Abhiyan at Agrasen Dham in the city's Futi Kothi area.

An organiser, RK Jain, told NDTV that the retired soldier had undergone a bypass surgery in 2008.