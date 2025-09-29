Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Cong for silence on India's Asia Cup triumph, accuses party of 'pro-Pakistan' agenda

New Delhi, Sep 29 BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi, on Monday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leadership, accusing them of politicising sports and displaying a consistent bias in favour of Pakistan.

While addressing a press conference, Trivedi began by lauding the Indian cricket team's emphatic victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final held in Dubai, marking India's ninth title win in the tournament.

He highlighted the team's clean sweep performance, including a hat-trick of wins against Pakistan, and extended congratulations to captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team.

He also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, drawing parallels between India's success in Operation Sindoor and its dominance on the cricket field.

However, the BJP leader expressed disappointment over the silence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who, he claimed, failed to acknowledge the national team's achievement.

"Their frustration and jealousy towards Prime Minister Modi should not overshadow the pride and morale of our cricket team," Trivedi said, urging the Congress to keep politics out of sports.

The BJP MP also criticised the Congress' historical stance on Pakistan, referencing a recent revelation by former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram.

According to Trivedi, Chidambaram admitted that he had considered retaliatory action post the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, but was restrained by the Congress leadership.

The BJP leader condemned the 2009 Sharm El-Sheikh joint declaration, which controversially included a reference to Balochistan, suggesting it played into Pakistan's propaganda.

He alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc alliance have consistently undermined India's interests -- whether on the battlefield, in diplomatic negotiations, or in the sporting arena.

"Their silence on India's cricketing triumph and their past actions show a disturbing pattern of siding with Pakistan," Trivedi asserted.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the BJP leader accused Congress leaders of making statements that were amplified by Pakistani media and demoralised the Indian Army.

"Naming an alliance 'INDIA' does not mean they carry India in their hearts," he concluded.

"Their sympathies lie elsewhere, and their silence today speaks volumes."

The remarks have sparked fresh political debate, with BJP leaders rallying behind Trivedi's statements and demanding accountability from the Opposition.

