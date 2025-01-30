'Sudhar Jao Warna...': Swati Maliwal Detained After Dumping Garbage Outside Kejriwal's Delhi Residence In Protest (Watch Video)

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was detained by police on Thursday after she strewed garbage outside former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in protest. Maliwal and her aides picked garbage from roads in Vikaspuri, collected it into three mini trucks and reached Kejriwal's house on Firozshah Road. She threw shovelful of garbage out on the ground there before she was accosted by female police personnel and removed from the site. "The whole city has turned into a garbage bin...I came here to have a conversation with Arvind Kejriwal... I would say to him 'sudhar jao warna janata sudhaar degi'... I am neither afraid of his goons nor his police..."she said.

Maliwal arrived there in one of the three garbage trucks. She earlier shared a video on X of herself and others gathering garbage from Vikaspuri. "There have been heaps of garbage on the roads in Vikaspuri for years. People are very angry. They are going to collect all this garbage and dump it at Kejriwal's house," she wrote in the post. She added, "The condition of the entire Delhi has deteriorated. The filth and stink that Delhiites face daily will be faced by Kejriwal ji today … The public is coming, Kejriwal ji, don’t be afraid." In the wake of the incident, security was heightened outside Kejriwal's residence.