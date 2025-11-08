Sugarcane crisis: Cong govt didn’t exercise power to fix prices under SAP law, says former K’taka CM

Bengaluru, Nov 8 The ruling Congress in Karnataka has complete authority to fix sugarcane prices under the SAP (State Advised Price) law enacted by the BJP government, but it has not exercised this power so far, slammed former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Posting on X, he stated on Saturday, if the Chief Minister uses this provision and ensures justice to farmers, it would lead to a fair and lawful resolution of the sugarcane price issue, said Bommai.

He stated that the BJP government, during its tenure, had enacted the SAP law to determine a fair price for sugarcane. Under this law, the State Government has full authority to decide the price based on specific criteria — including the cost of cultivating sugarcane, sugar production, the production of by-products, market price, and the share of profit between farmers and factory owners.

So far, the State Government has not exercised these powers. If the Chief Minister uses this authority and does justice to the farmers, it can bring a lawful and balanced solution to the problem, he advised.

The Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi district held a meeting with sugar factory owners and managed to increase the rate per ton of sugarcane from Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,200, thereby winning the goodwill of farmers.

In contrast, our esteemed Chief Minister, after making great efforts and holding day-long meetings, proposed an increase of just Rs 50 per ton above Rs 3,200, which some factory owners agreed to and some did not, Bommai stated.

“If a single officer can achieve what the head of the State cannot, it certainly raises questions about the Chief Minister’s credibility,” the former CM remarked.

However, he also added that, though delayed, the government’s decision to contribute an additional Rs 50 is a positive development.

“I had earlier urged the Chief Minister to intervene and sign a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with sugar factories to buy electricity produced from sugar units at Rs 5.5 per unit. Sugar is a commercial crop and a daily-use commodity. Therefore, when the Central Government decides on the price of sugar and its by-products, it takes a balanced decision — ensuring that the general public is not burdened while giving fair compensation to farmers. Hence, blaming only the Centre for everything is not justified. It is the duty of the State Government to safeguard the interests of our farmers,” he stated.

Following the backlash by sugarcane farmers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a seven-hour-long meeting and announced a decision fixing sugarcane price at Rs 3,300 per quintal.

He said that both the government and factory owners will contribute Rs 50 each, ensuring farmers receive Rs 3,300 per tonne.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi wrote a letter directly to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressing his objection regarding blaming of Centre.

He said, "It is not right for the Karnataka government to point fingers at the Centre regarding the issue of sugarcane farmers. It is an unjust act that misleads farmers."

As sugarcane farmers’ protests have intensified across the state, the Chief Minister, pointing at the Centre and trying to shift blame over the issue of protecting farmers’ interests, is not acceptable, Joshi said.

