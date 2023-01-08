Sugarcane directly procured from farmers in Madurai ahead of Pongal

Ahead of the Pongal festival, procuring of sugarcanes directly from the farmers as per the directives of the Tamil Nadu government has been initiated, informed the District Collector of Madurai.

Speaking to ANI, Aneesh Sarkar, the District Collector of Madurai said, "We have initiated the process of procuring sugarcane directly from farmers for this district as the Tamil Nadu government has directed."

The Pongal festival is set to start on January 15, which marks the last day of the Tamil month called 'Marghazi'. The first day of the festival is called Bhogi Pongal. The festival is observed over the span of 3-4 days in the state.

Procuring the sugarcanes directly from the farmers has generated diverse reactions across farmers, daily-wage earners and district collectors.

A farmer Bharath said, "This Year officials have come directly and procured sugarcane from farmers. I am happy about it. We have seen profits this year. We are given Rupees 20 per sugarcane."

On the other hand, a daily-wage earner Selvam said, "The government pays us two rupees 50 paise for cutting a cane. We are not benefited from this. We requested the government to increase the wage and make it four rupees."

The District Collector said, "Offering sugarcane is an integral part of the celebration of Pongal. Sugarcanes are grown in the plantations in Madurai in large numbers."

He further added, "This time, we are focusing on the quality of sugarcanes. Sugarcanes which are as tall as 6.5 feet, would be procured for Pongal and would be given as gift."

( With inputs from ANI )

