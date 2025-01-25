Suicide abetment case: Cong legislator Balakrishnan arrested, released on bail

Wayanad, Jan 25 The Kerala Police in Kalpetta on Saturday recorded the arrest of Sulthan Bathery Congress MLA I. C. Balakrishnan in a suicide abetment case of party treasurer N. M. Vijayan and his son.

While Balakrishnan is the first accused in the case, Wayanad district Congress president N. D. Appachan and local party leader K. K. Gopinathan, the other accused were arrested and released on bail two days back.

Incidentally, the three leaders last Saturday got anticipatory bail in this case. Had the leaders not secured anticipatory bail, the Police were certain to arrest all three as the Crime Branch and the Vigilance wing of the Kerala Police have both registered cases and the probe is on.

The court after granting anticipatory bail told the three leaders to see that they should present themselves before the probe officials whenever asked and should not influence the case in any manner.

Reacting to the verdict, Appachan said he is clear and confident that he has done no wrong.

N. M. Vijayan and his son were found dead at their home, with a suicide note alleging that funds collected from various candidates for appointments in cooperative banks had been misappropriated.

The note named Congress leaders, including Balakrishnan, Appachan, and Gopinathan, as recipients of these funds and mentioned loans taken to repay the misused amounts.

The suicide note addressed to Congress leaders, instructed N. M. Vijayan's other son, Vijesh, to deliver it to the Wayanad district police chief after ten days.

The surfacing of the letter prompted demands from CPI-M leaders for the immediate arrest of the Congress leaders.

The entire Congress top brass was moving cautiously in this case as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Home Minister, directed swift police action, leading to the registration of an FIR against the Congress leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor