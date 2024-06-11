Suicide Attempt at Bengaluru Metro Station: Man Suffering From Depression Tries to End Life, Sustains Injuries

A 34-year-old Bengaluru man, suffering from depression, attempted suicide on Monday night by jumping in front of an approaching train at Hosahalli Metro Station. He survived, and sustained minor head injuries.He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.Following the incident, metro train services were temporarily disrupted. The man is a resident of Basaveshwar Nagar, Bengaluru. However, his identity has been concealed by the police.

"He is conscious and has a head injury. Our priority was to get him to the hospital," BL Yashavanth Chavan, the BMRCL's Chief Public Relations Officer, told Deccan Herald.S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), stated that the victim had been suffering from depression. "He has a minor head injury and is out of danger," he added. Following the incident, the BMRCL shut train services at six metro stations — KSR Bengaluru, Magadi Road, Hosahalli, Vijayanagar, Attiguppe and Deepanjali Nagar — for over 30 minutes. During this period, trains operated only between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta, and Majestic and Whitefield (Kadugodi). By 9:30 pm, train services on the entire Purple Line were restored.

This was the third suicide or suicide attempt at a metro station in Bengaluru this year. These incidents have prompted calls to install platform screen doors/gates (PSDs/PSGs) at metro stations. However, the BMRCL is unlikely to heed the demand due to the high costs and technical challenges involved. PSDs/PSGs are synchronised with train movements and designed to prevent people from jumping onto the tracks. They also result in energy savings due to lower air-conditioning requirements at underground stations. Many metro stations in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai have PSDs/PSGs.