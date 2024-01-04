Sujay Bhadra approaches Calcutta HC’s Division Bench challenging his voice test

Kolkata, Jan 4 Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for-school job case, on Thursday afternoon approached a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging his voice sampling test conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the Centre-run ESI Hospital late on Wednesday night.

However, it is uncertain whether the petition by Bhadra’s counsel challenging the voice sampling test will be accepted or not as the Division Bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar had raised questions on some technical flaws in the petition.

Bhadra’s counsel approached the Bench claiming that the assumed order for voice sampling test was given at an in-camera hearing by the single- judge Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on Wednesday afternoon.

In the petition, Bhadra’s counsel also argued that since another similar matter related to his client is pending at another single-judge Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, the Bench of Justice Sinha could not give an order for the voice sampling test.

However, the Division Bench raised questions on this point of argument by Bhadra’s counsel and asked the latter whether he was in possession of the copy of the assumed order.

In his reply Bhadra’s counsel said that since the hearing at Justice Sinha’s Bench on Wednesday afternoon was in-camera, no copy of the order or proceedings were available with him.

Thereafter, the Division Bench directed Bhadra’s counsel to first get a copy of the order or proceedings of that in-camera hearing.

