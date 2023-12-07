Sujay Bhadra under treatment of psychiatrist: SSKM informs ED

Kolkata, Dec 7 New complication seems to be surfacing over attempts by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to complete the process of voice sample test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for school job case in West Bengal, as the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in south Kolkata has informed the central agency sleuths that Bhadra is currently under the treatment of a psychiatrist.

Sources having knowledge of the development said that the S.S.K.M. had sent an email communique to the central agency officials where besides sending the detailed and latest medical reports of Bhadra the information about him undergoing psychiatric treatment has been provided.

The fresh communique has prompted the ED sleuths to quickly chalk out its next course of plans. As of now, sources, added that the plans of the central agency sleuths is to shift Bhadra altogether from S.S.K.M. to Centre-run ESI Hospital at Joka in the southern outskirts of the Kolkata not just for the purpose of his voice sampling test but also for his future treatment.

However, the sources added that the central agency sleuths are also mulling a Plan B which is the option of shifting Bhadra to a central hospital outside West Bengal which can be either AIIMS-New Delhi or AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

However, in that case the ED sleuths have to get that permission from the court informing the court of the details of hurdles faced by them in smoothly conducting the voice sample test within the state.

Bhadra is currently being housed at state-run S.S.K.M Medical College & Hospital in south Kolkata since his bypass surgery in August.

The central agency sleuths have again and again accused the hospital authorities of non-cooperation in conducting Bhadra's voice sampling test.

The voice sample test has become imperative following the Calcutta High Court's direction to wind up the investigation into the school jobs case by December 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor