Sukanta Majumdar faces protests from Trinamool workers after launch of Bengal's first AC EMU

Kolkata, Aug 10 Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, on Sunday afternoon, faced protests from a section of Trinamool Congress workers at Dum Dum station after the inauguration of West Bengal's first air-conditioned Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) from there.

Sukanta Majumdar, along with Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, flagged off the AC local train from Sealdah station and took a ride in it till Dum Dum station.

While leaving the Dum Dum station premises, members of the Trinamool Congress' trade union wing, Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) shouted slogans against MoS Majumdar and staged a protest.

Sukanta Majumdar, former West Bengal BJP president, alleged that a few of his party members were attacked by the Trinamool's trade union members.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who were present at the spot, prevented the situation from escalating.

MoS Majumdar said that he will take up the matter with the Railway Ministry. "We will submit a written complaint to the police against Trinamool Congress workers. They have assaulted and molested our women workers. I will raise this issue before the Railway Ministry and submit video footage of the incident. These people holding Trinamool Congress flags came here to disrupt today's programme," said Majumdar.

The Trinamool workers, however, said it was a spontaneous protest by the common man against the BJP for harassing Bengali migrant workers across the country. "They brought outsiders here. People have registered their protest against them," said local Trinamool leader Abhishek Saha.

Manufactured by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), this new AC EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) train has been assigned to the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER). The first AC local train will operate on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route, completing the journey in 1 hour and 40 minutes. With a top speed of 110 kmph, the train will offer a galloping service, stopping only at key stations. Regular commercial operations will begin from Ranaghat station on Monday.

The Sealdah-Ranaghat AC local train features 12 fully air-conditioned coaches with stainless steel bodies, offering a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience. It can accommodate up to 1,126 seated passengers. During its journey, the train will halt at key stations including Chakdah, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, Naihati, Barrackpore, Khardah, Sodepur, Dumdum, and Bidhannagar.

The fare for the Sealdah-Ranaghat AC local train is highly affordable, with a full journey ticket priced at just Rs 120 and the minimum fare starting at Rs 35.

Speaking at the inauguration of the AC train, Sukanta Majumdar said Sealdah station should be renamed after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, former minister and Hindutva activist.

