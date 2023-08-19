Sukesh alleges medical firm provided Rs 13 cr to AAP for Goa polls

New Delhi, Aug 19 Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a fresh letter to Delhi L-G, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain of flouting rules to award medical contracts to a private firm, Metropolis Laboratory and Pathology Centers.

He alleged that Rs 13 crore was given to AAP by the private firm for the Goa elections.

"Kejriwal's Government in Delhi has awarded multiple medical contracts to a private firm, Metropolis Laboratory and Pathology Centers, to process blood and other biosamples of various hospitals under the Delhi Government,

mainly for all Delhi Jail inmates. The reason for filing this application/complaint is because during the last Goa elections, a payment of Rs 13 crores was collected in 3 tranches from the office of Metropolis labs in Mumbai by my staff on the instructions of Satyender Jain given to me," reads his letter.

Chandrashekhar has further alleged that in one of the FaceTime chats, Jain and Kejriwal had mentioned that the director of Metropolis is a close friend and he is contributing funds, as they have helped the company, and the amount should be collected from Mumbai and sent to Goa and Bengaluru.

"Thereafter, my staff collected the amount of 13 crores in two tranches from the office of Metropolis in Mumbai in a matter of 7-8 hours, and constant coordination was done by Jain. Out of 13 crores, 5 crores were sent to Bengaluru, to cousins of Jain, Dr. Himesh, who lives in Indranagar, Bengaluru. The balance of 8 crores was sent to Goa, which was collected by unknown persons whose details were sent by Jain,' Chandrashekhar alleges in his letter.

Chandrashekhar claimed that after the delivery of the said funds, Kejriwal personally called up and thanked him on a FaceTime call and requested the L-G to get the contracts given to Metropolis Labs by Kejriwal's government investigated in detail.

Urging the the ED and CBI to look into the matter, the conman expressed his willingness to submit the FaceTime and WhatsApp chats of the above mentioned transactions of 13 crore received and collected from Metropolis Labs, Mumbai office.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor