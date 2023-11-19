Sukhbir questions Punjab CM after AAP MLA's nephew gets arrested for possessing drugs

Chandigarh, Nov 19 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to tell what more proof he needs of AAP legislators running drug trafficking rackets after the arrest of Khemkaran legislator Sarwan Singh Dhun’s nephew with one kg heroin and a drone from Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, Sukhbir Badal said, "The SAD has been repeatedly asserting that AAP legislators are hand-in-glove with drug traffickers and are even pressurising the police not to act against the drug mafia. The arrest of Dhun’s nephew proves that AAP legislators are indulging in drug trafficking with impunity.”

Asserting that all this amounted to the complete failure of the Chief Minister in controlling the drug menace, Badal said, “Bhagwant Mann has failed to pay heed to both the Punjab and Haryana High Court, central agencies as well as the Governor -- all of whom have held that the political-police-drug mafia nexus gas given boost to drug trafficking in the state. The Chief Minister has completely failed in his role as the Home Minister and should resign from this post immediately.”

Asserting that both the Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal are responsible for this state of affairs, Badal said, “Sarwan Singh Dhun has a known record of indulging in drugs smuggling and was arrested for the same in 2002 and even did a jail term.”

Badal also questioned the Chief Minister as to why he is patronising the illegal activities of his legislators.

He said that earlier Khadoor Sahab legislator Manjinder Singh Lalpura’s brother-in-law was caught indulging in illegal mining, but instead of taking strict action against him, the Tarn Taran SSP was transferred.

The SAD chief also said that the drugs menace has become so alarming that the high court had accused the police of colluding with drug peddlers.

