Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena threatens to disrupt swearing-in of BJP govt

Days after BJP govt toppled Congress in Rajasthan, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. This has shaken up the state and according to reports, the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has issued an ultimatum that until the killers of Sukhdev are not encountered, Gogamedi's body will not be cremated nor will the swearing-in ceremony of the new government be allowed to take place. The authorities on Wednesday deployed Rajasthan Police personnel in large numbers in parts of Jaipur as Rajput community outfits called for a state-wide bandh in protest against the murder.



A large number of people gathered at Agra Road Highway in Bassi in protest against the murder. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the incident of murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. “The incident of the murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss," Gehlot posted on X.ajasthan former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the incident is highly condemnable and unfortunate. "The murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, is highly condemnable and unfortunate. May God rest the soul of the deceased and provide strength to the bereaved family," Raje posted on X. In an unverified Facebook post, gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility for Gogamedi’s killing. Godara is closely associated with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.The killers had come to his house on the pretext of discussing something... In this incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants.