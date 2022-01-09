'Sulli deals' app creator nabbed from Indore

New Delhi, Jan 9 The creator of the derogatory app 'Sulli deals' was apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh nearly six months after the registration of the case in Delhi, officials said Sunday.

The accused mastermind has been identified as Aumkareshwar Thakur, a resident of Newyork City Township, Indore.

According to the police, the 25-year-old accused admitted that he was member of a trad- group on Twitter that defamed and trolled Muslim women. "He had developed the code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group," the police said.

It further said that the accused had also shared the Application on his Twitter account. "The photos of the muslim women were uploaded by the group members," said the police.

The derogatory 'Sulli Deals' mobile app had surfaced in July last year where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent.

Apart from Sulli deals, another shocking incident of harassment and insulting women of the minority community on social media came to light on January 1 after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application, this time named as 'Bulli Bai', yet again created on GitHub platform.

'Bulli Bai' had a number of pictures of women, including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content. The app listed hundreds of Muslim women for "auction".

However, the creator of the Bulli Bai app, Niraj Bishnoi, was also arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6.

