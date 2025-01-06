Sullivan meets NSA Doval, highlights US efforts to bolster civil nuclear cooperation with India

New Delhi, Jan 6 US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Monday emphasised efforts of the outgoing Biden administration in finalising necessary steps to delist Indian nuclear entities to promote civil nuclear cooperation and resilient clean energy supply chains.

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Indian counterpart NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday during his farewell two-day India visit ahead of Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

He was accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials.

During their meeting, the two NSAs, who have engaged regularly in a high-level dialogue through extensive discussions on a broad bilateral, regional and global agenda, reviewed the ongoing progress in their high-level dialogue, including in diverse fields such as defence, cyber and maritime security.

"US NSA Jake Sullivan briefed the Indian side on the updates brought out by the Biden administration to US missile export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) that will boost US commercial space cooperation with India. Reflecting the progress the United States and India have made—and will continue to make—as strategic partners and countries with a shared commitment to peaceful nuclear cooperation, NSA Sullivan announced US efforts to finalize necessary steps to delist Indian nuclear entities, which will promote civil nuclear cooperation and resilient clean energy supply chains," read a joint press statement issued by both countries following the Sullivan-Doval meeting.

Both NSAs have acknowledged that the iCET, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on the side lines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo in May 2022, would play a defining role in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Since then, the two NSAs have driven concrete initiatives between the two countries across a range of areas including Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, telecommunications, defence and space.

Sullivan also called on PM Modi and handed over to him a letter from President Biden.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good," PM Modi posted on X.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi and Sullivan "positively assessed" the significant advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership over the last four years.

"Recalling his various meetings with President Biden, including during his visit to the US in September 2024 for the Quad Leaders’ Summit, PM appreciated President Biden’s contributions towards strengthening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which leaves an enduring legacy," read the statement issued by the PMO.

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to President Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan called on EAM S. Jaishankar to discuss a wide range of strategic, regional, and bilateral issues.

"Delighted to meet US NSA Jake Sullivan in New Delhi today morning. Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger India-US partnership," said EAM Jaishankar.

Both sides held discussions on a range of strategic, regional, and bilateral issues, including the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) during Sullivan's stay in the capital.

