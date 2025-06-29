Suma Uike, a changemaker from MP shines in PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Bhopal, June 29 The 123rd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' once again put the spotlight on stories of everyday Indians whose grit and innovation are driving grassroots transformation. Among the voices celebrated was that of Suma Uike from Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh -- a woman who has risen to self-reliance through mushroom farming, animal husbandry, and community entrepreneurship.

The Prime Minister lauded Suma’s journey from joining a self-help group in Katangi block to eventually running a Didi Canteen and a Thermal Therapy Centre.

“This is the glow of self-confidence, of self-reliance. One such face is Suma Uike from Madhya Pradesh. Sumaji's efforts are very commendable. She took training in mushroom farming and animal husbandry by joining the Self Help Group in Katangi block of Balaghat district. Thus, she found her the path to self-reliance,” PM Modi said.

Her determination, he said, is a glowing example of “New India” -- an India driven by confident, self-made individuals elevating both themselves and their communities.

This is not the first time Madhya Pradesh has featured in the Mann Ki Baat programme.

Over the years, several individuals from the state have been recognised for their transformative impact: From Jhabua, tribal artist Bhuri Bai was earlier mentioned for her extraordinary contributions to Bhil art.

Once a daily wage labourer, she now holds national recognition and was conferred with the Padma Shri, bringing global attention to indigenous expression.

In Betul, government school teacher Sunil Jagirdar turned a rural classroom into a model of innovation and digital learning. His work demonstrated how committed educators can bridge the urban-rural education gap and instil pride in community learning spaces.

Another notable mention was Ramesh Sharma from Sehore, whose water conservation efforts brought new life to parched regions.

Dindori’s tribal women-led self-help groups also drew praise in an earlier episode for pioneering organic farming and forest-based enterprises. Their work has generated income, ensured sustainable practices, and offered a model for rural economic resilience.

PM Modi also once spotlighted young innovators from Bhopal who, under the Atal Tinkering Lab initiative, developed cost-effective solutions like smart irrigation systems and mobile health monitoring devices. Their creativity underscores the potential of India’s youth in shaping future technologies.

The Prime Minister’s continued focus on Madhya Pradesh in Mann Ki Baat underscores the state’s growing contribution to the national development narrative -- from grassroots women entrepreneurs to tribal artists, educators, water warriors, and student scientists.

By bringing these stories into the national conversation, the programme reinforces the message that the path to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)' lies in empowering everyday citizens, many of whom hail from the heartland of Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor