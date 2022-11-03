Summoned by ED, Jharkhand CM Soren accuses Centre of misusing govt. agencies

While targeting the opposition, Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren said after four-time facing defeat in the election center is using government agencies in the wrong way. "This is their frustration. Every single voter of Jharkhand will give a reply to the opposition," he said.

A day before, Jharkhand Bhartiya Janta Party president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Enforcement Directorate to summon Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and said that the law is equal for all. "The law agency is doing its job. The one who has committed an economic offence cannot escape the law. The chief minister had allotted illegal mines in his name and the entire Jharkhand is well aware of this scam," Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash said.

"He also allotted the mines in the name of his wife, his advisor, and MLA representative Pankaj Mishra. It is evident that the entire scam of illegal mining is worth a thousand of crores. The ED's summon to Soren on the grounds of this evidence is welcomed," he added. He further said that the "economic criminals" of the country have looted Jharkhand resources and action should be taken against them.

In a major breakthrough after the news of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday aired, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Party leader Manoj Pandey alleged the Centre government of vendetta politics. "PM should also be summoned in several cases," Pandey said. "We'll approach the Court if there's injustice. I don't know if the ED can summon a Chief Minister. If so, the Chief Minister will respond after consulting legal experts," JMM leader told ANI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 3 for investigation over contravention of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in a money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case in the Sahebganj district.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor