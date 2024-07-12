Sunburn EDM shifts to South Goa this year

Panaji, July 12 Sunburn, Asia’s Premier Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival, has announced that its 18th edition will be held in South Goa between December 28 and 30.

Last year, Sunburn faced many issues along with opposition from locals of the North district of the coastal state. Considering the opposition by locals, the Goa Tourism Department had refused to grant permission to the 'Sunburn Music Festival' on December 31.

BJP MLA from the Siolim constituency, Delilah Lobo, had urged the government not to allow the 'Sunburn Festival' on December 31, stating that it will affect the business of local restaurants and traffic jams will deter people from attending the midnight mass. Hence later the music festival was held from December 28 to 30.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, on Friday said: “We are excited to embark on the next chapter of the most loved festival at a new venue that promises an unparalleled experience. Our vision is to elevate the bar each year and ensure we offer a memorable experience each year, and we cannot wait for people to experience the magic of South Goa along with us, this time.”

He said that they are looking forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to live, love and dance again in the stunning paradise of the grand scenic landscape of Goa.

“We are committed to creating the largest, most immersive and mesmerising Sunburn festival experience yet,” he said.

He said that this year, the theme will bring to life unimaginable production and aesthetics that will transform the festival into a surreal sea of sounds where the boundaries of reality are blurred by the extravagance of music and the wonder of the waters.

