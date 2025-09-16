Sunil Bharti Mittal lauds PM Modi’s forward-thinking, technology-first approach

New Delhi, Sep 16 Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Tuesday hailed the forward-thinking, technology-first approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has laid a strong foundation to use technology for inclusive progress.

On the eve of Prime Minister Modi’s 75th birthday, Mittal recounted how during a visit to the UK, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated his unique ability to listen to industry leaders and instantly grasp and amplify ideas that are good for the country".

In a post on social media platform X by Bharti Airtel as part of the ‘My Modi Story’ campaign, he said a prime example is PM Modi’s visit to Japan, where he promised to create a single-window clearance desk in the PMO for Japanese investors, "a move that fundamentally changed their perspective on investing in India".

Addressing top business leaders of Japan and India in Tokyo in September 2014, PM Modi had remarked that rules and laws are being changed in India, which would show results in the near future.

Asserting that good governance is his priority, the Prime Minister said single window clearances are a significant part of it as he realises the importance of easing business, simplifying procedures, quickening processes and using technology.

Mittal further stated that this forward-thinking, technology-first approach of PM Modi is not new.

"Sunil Mittal recalls that as Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi pioneered grassroots development by connecting every village panchayat via VSAT, a first-of-its-kind project in the country. This laid a strong foundation and showcased his deep commitment to using technology for inclusive progress", according to the post by Bharti Airtel.

The nation gears up to celebrate PM Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17), and powerful stories are emerging under the ‘My Modi Story’ campaign — showcasing the Prime Minister’s personal impact on people from all walks of life.

