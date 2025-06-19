Sunjay Kapur Funeral Today in Delhi: Final Rites at Lodhi Road Crematorium at 5 PM; Karisma Kapoor’s Children to Attend

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur's funeral is scheduled for today, June 19, in New Delhi. The Kapur family has sent a press release stating that the last rites would take place at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground at 5 pm. A special prayer meeting is scheduled for June 22 from 4 to 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. Sunjay's mother, Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, and their kids Safira and Azarias signed the note, which has been extensively circulated on social media. Fans also took note of the fact that Samaira and Kiaan, his children with Karisma Kapoor, were listed as signatories.

After allegedly having a heart attack while competing in the Queen's Cup polo game in London, Kapur, 53, died on June 12. Some reports state a bizarre mishap involving a bee sting may have caused the cardiac arrest. The legal procedures associated with Sunjay's US citizenship and the return of his mortal remains to India are said to have caused the delay in his final rituals. Before plans were made to bring the body to Delhi, his father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, told NDTV that post-mortem examinations were being completed in the UK.

Many of Sunjay Kapur's teammates paid heartfelt homage to him and honoured his legacy. He was noted for his contributions to both the business and polo worlds. On the personal level, friends, relatives, and business associates all sent heartfelt condolences. People expressed their sympathies to Sunjay's wife Priya and his kids on social media. The billionaire got married three times. In 1996, he married fashion designer Nandita Mahtani for the first time, a union that lasted four years. In 2003, he got married to Karisma Kapoor. After requesting mutual separation in 2014, the couple, who had two children together, Samaira and Kiaan, were divorced in 2016. Sunjay tied the knot with Priya Sachdev in 2017, and the two of them had a son named Azarias.