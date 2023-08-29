Super 30 founder Anand Kumar shaken as 2 students die by suicide in Kota

Patna, Aug 29 Shaken by two suicides within four hours in Kota (Rajasthan), Super 30 founder and prominent mathematician Anand Kumar here has urged the coaching operators not to consider their institutions just as a source of income.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), he also appealed to students to not take any extreme decision on the basis of just one failure.

“Today, I heard the suicide of two students within 4 hours. It has deeply shaken me. I want to appeal to every coaching operator to not make their institution a medium of only a source of earning. Please take care of those students like your own children,” Kumar said.

“I also tell students that there is no strength of one examination which could explain your talent. There are various ways to become successful in your life. I also want to appeal to parents to avoid expecting from your children that you have not achieved in your life,” he said.

On Sunday night, a student of Rohtas district who was preparing for NEET examination in Kota kille ended his life in the hostel.

He was depressed over low marks in the examination.

