‘Superspy’ Tapan Deka to continue as head of IB for one more year

New Delhi, May 20 Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka has been granted a one-year extension till June 2026, an official said on Tuesday.

‘Superspy’ Deka is known for expertise in handling Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and radicalisation-related cases and has a proven track record in handling matters related to Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the Northeast region.

He also has experience in leading operations against the terror group Indian Mujahideen, which was behind subversive activities across the country in the 2000s.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88) as Director, Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year beyond 30.06.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the government order stated.

This is the second successive one-year extension in the top post for the 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

He has been granted an extension in service under the rules that allow the central government to extend in "public interest" the services of the chiefs of IB and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary and others, beyond the 60-year age of superannuation.

Earlier, Deka served as the head of the operations wing of the IB for over two decades before finally taking the reins of the agency in 2022. He was also in charge of the counter-assaults during the 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008.

The IB chief also won praise during his posting in Assam to handle the volatile situation that arose following the large-scale violence after the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019.

