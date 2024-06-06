Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora granted bail in money laundering case

New Delhi, June 6 A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Supertech Chairman and promoter R.K. Arora in a money laundering case.

Last month, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala of Patiala House Courts dismissed the plea by Arora, seeking an extension of his interim bail by an additional 90 days on medical grounds. The court had said that, based on the medical board's report mandated by the high court, there was no compelling reason to extend Arora's interim bail, particularly since no specific date for his alleged surgery had been set by any hospital, whether public or private.

It had said that Arora had already been granted interim bail since January 16 of this year. Noting that the investigation had been completed, a prosecution complaint had been filed, and cognisance had been taken, the judge ruled that Arora could receive necessary medical treatment while remaining in custody, indicating that his existing bail was sufficient for addressing his health concerns within the confines of legal proceedings.

Recently, the high court dismissed the default bail plea of Arora, who was arrested on June 27 last year after the ED re-attached properties worth Rs 40 crore belonging to him in this matter. The probe agency had, on August 24, 2023, filed a charge sheet against Arora and eight others in the matter. Arora has been accused of defrauding at least 670 homebuyers of Rs 164 crore.

