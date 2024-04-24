Support BJP to secure children's future, PM Modi urges voters in MP rally

Bhopal, April 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh, urged the people to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections to secure the future of their children.

Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi said whenever he visited the state in the last 10 years, he gave something to the state and now, he needs the support of the people to ensure the safety of the country and its citizens.

"I bow down my head before you today. I would appeal to you to vote for the BJP to make the future of your children safe. Do not support those who conspire to destroy the country," PM Modi said while addressing the massive public gathering in Dhar assembly segment of Betul Lok Sabha constituency.

The polling in Betul was scheduled for April 26.

However, after the death of BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi earlier this month, the polling was rescheduled for May 7.

The sitting Betul MP is BJP's Durga Das Uikey, who defeated Congress leader Ramu Tekam in 2019 by a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes.

The constituency is set to see another 'Uikey versus Tekam' contest this time.

Betul recorded a voter turnout of 78.18 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor