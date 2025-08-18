‘Support Radhakrishnan in VP polls’: TN BJP appeals CM Stalin

Chennai, Aug 18 Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Nainar Nagenthran on Monday appealed to Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin to extend full support to National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Vice-Presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan, describing the nomination as a matter of great pride for the state.

Nagenthran said that Radhakrishnan, a senior Tamil leader and the present Governor of Maharashtra, had been fielded by the NDA for the prestigious constitutional post.

“This is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu, as one of our own has been chosen to contest for the office of Vice President of India. Politics should not come in the way of honouring such recognition for our state,” he said.

Nagenthran stressed that all political parties, including those in the INDIA bloc, should rise above partisan differences and support Radhakrishnan.

He recalled how in 2022, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appealed to his party MLAs to vote for Draupadi Murmu, the NDA’s presidential candidate from Odisha, despite political differences.

“Patnaik showed magnanimity and state pride. I strongly believe our Chief Minister Stalin will also demonstrate the same by supporting C.P. Radhakrishnan,” Nagenthran said.

He pointed out that the nomination of Radhakrishnan was not only a political development but also a recognition of Tamil Nadu’s senior leadership at the national level.

“This is an acknowledgement of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national politics. Such an opportunity does not come often, and it should be embraced with unity,” he added.

Appealing directly to Stalin, the BJP president said, “On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, I request our honourable Chief Minister to extend his full support to our brother and son of Tamil soil, C.P. Radhakrishnan. This will send a powerful message of state pride, transcending party lines.”

Nagenthran concluded that bipartisan support for Radhakrishnan would strengthen Tamil Nadu’s voice in national politics and enhance its stature.

“I once again appeal to Chief Minister Stalin to ensure that Tamil Nadu stands united in backing this historic nomination,” he said.

