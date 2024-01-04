Supporters of Sushil Modi project him as 'Sankat Mochak' of BJP

Patna, Jan 4 Supporters of Sushil Kumar Modi came up with a poster and projected him as 'Sankat Mochak' of the BJP.

The poster was placed at the income tax roundabout where the photograph of Lord Hanuman and Sushil Modi was joined together as his birthday is on January 5.

The supporters may be celebrating his birthday and uploaded a poster but it has many political meanings. Political analysts believe that Sushil Modi is trying to send a strong message that he is a strong pillar of the BJP in Bihar and ignoring him may hurt the party. Sushil Modi has been sidelined in the BJP since the 2020 assembly election in Bihar.

Sushil Modi is associated with the JP movement and played a crucial role in bringing the party to such a stage in Bihar. He would always be in the front if the BJP faced a political crisis. He is a seasoned politician who surprised many leaders in Bihar with his clinical moves. Sushil Modi is currently a Rajya Sabha MP of the BJP.

