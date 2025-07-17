Supreme Court Asks MEA to Trace Russian Woman and Return Child's Custody To Father

The Supreme Court on Thursday, July 17, asked the Ministry of External Affairs and Delhi Police to trace down the Russian woman who has fled with the child after the higher court gave her two months' custody of the five-year-old. Victoria Basu allegedly disappeared with her 5-year-old son, violating a custody agreement with her estranged husband, Saikat Basu.

The apex court ordered MEA to issue look-out notices and told Delhi Police to search the child without delay and hand him over to his father. Saikat Basu's, Advocate Subhasish Bhaumik, told reporters, "When Victoria Basu filed a case in the Supreme Court, it wasn’t a custody matter. It was a habeas corpus petition alleging that her minor child, under five years old—then just two and a half—was being illegally detained."

The lawyer further stated, "During the petition filed by the Victoria, the respected Supreme Court had ruled out that the child is healthy and happy while staying with father." The court felt that this is minor issue and mediation was held during the hearing, the court observed the child is happy with father, but should also get time."

The lawyer said the Supreme Court had initially given 20 hours to father and 4 hours to mother Victoria. Then the court felt mother should be given more time, taking advantage of the court's order, she allegedly fled with the child.

Saikat Basu, husband of absconding Victoria, said, "Today, the Supreme Court gave a judgment that my child was last seen with my wife, and both of them entered the Russian Embassy along with a Russian diplomat. The vehicle number is." Basu said the child, who was supposed to be with his mother as part of a custody arrangement, has been missing along with Victoria since July 7.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the External Affairs Ministry and Home Ministry to issue look-out notices against Victoria Basu. Border officials have been put on high alert with instructions to monitor for Victoria Basu. The Supreme Court also came down hard on Basu’s counsel after they claimed ignorance about her whereabouts. “You people know everything… you think you can play with us? We will take counsels also to task… You wait," Justice Surya Kant warned.