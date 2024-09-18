Supreme Court Bans Bulldozer Demolitions Until October 1, Know The Key Details of Landmark Order

The Supreme Court has banned bulldozer operations across the country till October 1. Bulldozer punishment is against the constitution and the court expressed concern over it. Until further hearing, no action shall be taken anywhere in the country with criminals without our orders. The court has said that if any case of illegal action comes to light, it will be against the principles of the Constitution.

Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai and Justice. KV Viswanathan's bench heard the matter. At this time, the bench clarified that these orders have been given only against the action against the private property of the criminals. Occupying any government land, erecting illegal construction. The court has said that the government can take action against the non-vacation of the seat even after the government notice.

Along with this, this order is not applicable on demolition of illegal constructions on roads, railways, footpaths, rivers and lakes. Government can do bulldozer action here. Illegal construction can be demolished. The Supreme Court has said in the order that we cannot stop the action against illegal constructions. The next hearing in this regard will be held on October 1. At that hearing, the court may make a regulation on the bulldozer action.

Jamiat Ulema-e Hind along with some others had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the bulldozer operation. In this petition, it was alleged that even when there are cases in court, houses are demolished by bulldozer action. In a hearing on September 2, the Supreme Court asked how a criminal's house can be demolished, even if he is guilty, it cannot be done without following the legal process. The court had said that it is not right to demolish the father's house on the basis that one's son may be an accused.

Opponents target yogis

After the Supreme Court's order, the politics in Uttar Pradesh has been in full swing. The bulldozer operation was intended to instill fear in the public and silence the opposition. I thank the Supreme Court which decided to stop the bulldozer operation. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the bulldozer will be a symbol of injustice and not of justice.