Supreme Court bans taking photos, making videos in its high security zone

New Delhi, Sep 12 Close to the recent bomb threats to courts, the Supreme Court has prohibited photography and videography using mobile phones inside its high security zone, an official said on Friday.

A circular dated September 10 issued by the Supreme Court has given security personnel the right to disallow any individual, staff member, advocate or others from taking photographs or making videos inside the high security zone.

Regulating media activities on the top court’s main premises, the circular said, the media personnel shall conduct interviews and live broadcasting of news at their designated location near the lawn in the low security zone.

“In case of violation of the guidelines by media personnel, their access to the High Security Zone of the Supreme Court may be restricted for a period of one month,” said the circular.

The Supreme Court also directed the Bar Association or State Bar Council to take appropriate action if the rules and regulations are violated by any Advocate, Litigant, Intern or Law Clerk.

“Any violation of the above guidelines by staff of the Registry will be viewed seriously, and in case of other stakeholders, their concerned head of department shall be requested to take disciplinary action against the violator as per their rules and regulations,” said the circular.

The apex court’s circular imposing photography curbs came into the public domain on a day when hoax bomb calls to the Delhi High Court and the Bombay High Court caused nationwide panic.

Work was paralysed as courtrooms were vacated in both the High Courts, and bar associations requested lawyers to shift to safety.

The Delhi High Court received the bomb threat via email, forcing all benches to stop the hearings and evacuate the court premises.

The Delhi Police rushed a bomb detection and disposal team, and the area was cordoned off before the threat was declared a hoax.

The threat, sent by an email under the name 'Kanimozhi Thevidiya', claimed that the High Court's judge chamber will "detonate shortly". It also claimed that an attempt would be made to "recreate" the 1998 Coimbatore blasts in Patna with the ISI cell.

