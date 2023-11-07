Supreme Court bans use of barium crackers in India ahead of Diwali

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a ban on barium filled crackers in the country ahead of Diwali. The bench comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice MM Sundresh, while reiterating that its earlier order against the use of barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers is binding on all states, directed the state government of Rajasthan to take note of its previous order in this regard and take all steps to minimize air and noise pollution. The bench added that these measures are not to be taken only during the festival season but it has to continue even after the end of festival season.

The top court made this observation while responding to a plea over alarming high pollution levels in Udaipur, falling air quality index and lack of regulations to demarcate noise pollution levels.It may be noted that the Supreme Court had earlier refused to lift the ban on the sale of firecrackers as it was contributing to the air pollution crisis. The Supreme Court, while upholding the ban on firecrackers, asserted that ''curbing pollution is not just the court's duty.'' “When it comes to pollution, there is a wrong perception it is the duty of courts. But it has to be everybody’s duty,” the top court said.