Supreme Court Declines To Stay Process of NEET-UG 2024 Counselling Again, Issues Notice to NTA

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2024 12:25 PM2024-06-21T12:25:05+5:302024-06-21T12:25:09+5:30

The Supreme Court on Friday, June 21 declined to stay the process of NEET-UG 2024 counselling for the second ...

The Supreme Court on Friday, June 21 declined to stay the process of NEET-UG 2024 counselling for the second time in a year. I has also issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The apex court tags the fresh pleas along with pending petitions and posts them for hearing on July 8.
 

Tags :NEET-UG 2024 ResultsNEET-UG Question Paper Leak CaseSupreme Court