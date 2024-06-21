Supreme Court Declines To Stay Process of NEET-UG 2024 Counselling Again, Issues Notice to NTA

The Supreme Court on Friday, June 21 declined to stay the process of NEET-UG 2024 counselling for the second time in a year. I has also issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Supreme Court tags the fresh pleas along with pending petitions and posts them for hearing on July 8. pic.twitter.com/XR8Jjt7yqL — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

