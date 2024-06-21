Supreme Court Declines To Stay Process of NEET-UG 2024 Counselling Again, Issues Notice to NTA
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2024 12:25 PM2024-06-21T12:25:05+5:302024-06-21T12:25:09+5:30
The Supreme Court on Friday, June 21 declined to stay the process of NEET-UG 2024 counselling for the second ...
The Supreme Court on Friday, June 21 declined to stay the process of NEET-UG 2024 counselling for the second time in a year. I has also issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Supreme Court again declines to stay the process of NEET-UG 2024 counselling and issues notice to National Testing Agency (NTA).— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024
Supreme Court tags the fresh pleas along with pending petitions and posts them for hearing on July 8. pic.twitter.com/XR8Jjt7yqL
The apex court tags the fresh pleas along with pending petitions and posts them for hearing on July 8.