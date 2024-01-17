Supreme Court Directs Authorities in Yavatmal and Raipur To Ensure No Hate Speech Takes Place in Rallies

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued directives to the district magistrate and superintendent of police in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and Raipur, Chhattisgarh, instructing them to take measures to prevent the occurrence of hate speeches during upcoming rallies organized by a Hindu outfit and BJP legislator T Raja Singh within the next week in their respective jurisdictions

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refused to stay the scheduled rallies, saying the parties against whom the allegations of hate speeches are made are not before the court.

It, however, directed the district magistrates and SPs of both the districts to ensure CCTV cameras at the venue of rallies with recording facilities, so that perpetrators of hate speeches can be identified, if anything happens.

The bench issued the order based on an application filed within the ongoing plea of Shaheen Abdulla, wherein multiple instances of reported hate speeches were alleged. The court noted that in Yavatmal district, a rally organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti is slated for January 18, raising concerns about potential hate speeches. Additionally, the application highlighted that in Raipur district, rallies by T Raja Singh are scheduled from January 19 to 25, with similar apprehensions of hate speeches.

